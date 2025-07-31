National Football League 2025 AFC North Odds: Can Steelers, Bengals Overcome Ravens? Published Jul. 31, 2025 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arguably the most competitive division in football now has three superstar quarterbacks and a polarizing rookie QB in the fold.

Which squad is favored to win the AFC North? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.

AFC North

Ravens: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Bengals: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Steelers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Browns: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: Another AFC division streak? Kinda. Baltimore has won the division twice in a row, but Cincinnati won it in 2021 and 2022. Pittsburgh won it in 2016, 2017 and 2020, while the Ravens won it in 2018 and 2019. Needless to say, this is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Baltimore is a favorite to three-peat, behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Cincy is second, as it returns arguably the most lethal QB-WR duo in the NFL, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Pittsburgh lands third. Can its new, old QB Aaron Rodgers have a resurgence?

Key addition: There is a new quarterback in Pittsburgh — ever heard of him? Aaron Rodgers joins his third team, after 18 years in Green Bay and two with the New York Jets. Despite his laundry list of individual honors — four MVPs, four first-team All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowl nods — Rodgers only has one Super Bowl ring and one Super Bowl MVP to his name. Pittsburgh made the playoffs in 2017, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, but it is 0-5 in those playoff appearances. Its last playoff win came in 2016. Rodgers' last playoff win came in 2021 in Green Bay. The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf on the outside, and are hoping that a fully healthy Rodgers can pick up where he left off last season, when he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 starts.

