National Football League 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants refuse late TD, dooming Over bettors Published Sep. 22, 2024 4:34 p.m. ET

Over bettors in the Giants-Browns game on Sunday saw victory flash before their eyes.

Then, in a poof, it was gone.

With 2:23 to go in the fourth quarter, and the Giants leading 21-15, New York was looking to close things out against Cleveland on the road.

Giants running back Devin Singletary took a pitch from quarterback Daniel Jones near the 50-yard line, charged down the right side of the field and broke a few tackles before it was clear daylight to the end zone.

However, looking to drain the clock, Singletary decided to slide at the 1-yard line and not score the touchdown.

Jones and the G-Men proceeded to kneel the ball on three consecutive snaps, and the game ended at 21-15.

The Over/Under coming into that game? A smooth 38.5.

That means Under bettors jumped for joy while Over bettors jumped in anger.

In addition, the Browns were 6.5-point favorites (-265 favorites) at DraftKings Sportsbook entering the game, meaning New York (+215 underdogs) was able to cover by winning outright.

