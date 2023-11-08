2023 NFL odds: Odds indicate AFC North is toughest division in football Updated Nov. 8, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We're at the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season and the toughest division in the league is the AFC North, with each team currently holding a winning record.

Yes you read that correctly. If the season ended today, the whole division would make the playoffs.

The current division leaders, the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) are the favorite to win the division at -145. The rest of the division is 5-3 with the Cincinnati Bengals holding the second-shortest odds of winning the division at +320, followed by the Cleveland Browns at +500 and then the Pittsburgh Steelers at +1000.

Since 2020 when the NFL added the third wild-card team to each conference, no division has seen all of its members make the postseason. Could this be the year that changes?

The two strongest teams, Ravens and Bengals, are both riding four-game win streaks and have seen their Super Bowl odds shorten considerably.

Baltimore's line moved from +1500 before Week 9 to +950 (bet $10 to win $105) at the conclusion of the weekend. While, the Bengals Super Bowl odds shortened from +1600 to +1000.

When these two face off In Week 11, it will not only be a showdown for the top of the division, but also Most Valuable Player considerations will be on the line for Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Both quarterbacks saw their MVP odds improve after their Week 9 victories. Lamar Jackson's odds to win MVP shortened to +500, while Burrow's odds shortened from +2000 in Week 9 to +900.

But before we get there, let's not skip past this weekend.

The Cleveland Browns have something to say, and they will seize a golden opportunity to influence their division's fate as they clash with the Ravens in Week 10.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have emerged as a formidable force this season, boasting an impressive 5-3 record against the spread. In Week 10, they face a strong challenge against the Green Bay Packers.



Bengals, Ravens, Steelers or Browns: who's the best in the AFC North?



Heading into Week 10, the AFC North is a captivating race, and it will be intriguing to see who emerges victorious in the division.

The competition is intense, with the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all contending for supremacy. Be sure to keep an eye on the AFC North in the second half to see if history can be made.

