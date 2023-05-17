2023-24 NFL win total odds, predictions: Best Over/Under picks to make Updated May. 19, 2023 10:19 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023-2024 NFL schedules have been released, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the biggest moves of the NFL offseason have been made. So it's time for bettors to lock in on those schedules and decide if they're throwing money on each team's Over or Under win totals.

But wagering on teams' win total O/U can be tricky.

Take the New York Jets, for example. The Jets went 7-10 last season, but in the upcoming season, they'll be led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Oddsmakers have set their O/U win total at 9.5. Will Rodgers & Co. be at least three wins better than just one season ago?

The Dallas Cowboys' win total O/U is 9.5. Considering the Boys won 12 games last regular season, sprinkling money on the Over seems like a sure bet. However, America's Team might have a tough road re-creating last year's regular-season magic.

They face the Super Bowl runners-up Eagles twice, a Chargers team whose QB some analysts believe is the next league MVP, the Commanders who handed them a loss last season, a new-look Jets squad, a gritty Lions team and a Carolina team that could very well be rolling with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

And those aren't the only teams whose O/U win totals might throw bettors for a loop.

The Seahawks are set at 8.5 — a team that sneaked into the 2022 postseason with nine wins. Tampa Bay is set at 7.5, a Tom Brady-less squad that got to eight victories last regular season.

Thankfully, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd and "The Herd" co-host Jason McIntyre took a look at some of the projected win totals, sharing which ones stood out.

Take the over or under on Cardinals, Colts, Texans win totals? Colin Cowherd reacts to Las Vegas's latest over/under totals across the NFL.

Shocking picks

Cowherd: Panthers will win the NFC South

I like the coach and the quarterback. That's 75 percent of winning the sport. I think Frank Reich's a great coach. They went from a college coach in Matt Rhule, who was overwhelmed, to a playoff AFC coach. Bryce Young, I think is a very, very good player.

PICK: Panthers Over 7.5 wins

McIntyre: Saints to hold NFC's best regular-season record

Their division is really bad. I think the Derek Carr upgrade is significant. They're good in the trenches. They have a defensive coach, so as long as Carr figures things out, why can't they win 11 or 12 games?

PICK: Saints Over 9.5 wins

