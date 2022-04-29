Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft: Steelers are an ideal fit for Kenny Pickett 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kenny Pickett is sticking to his roots after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night — the only quarterback taken off the board in the first round.

"We circled the globe — or at least the United States — here the last several months, man, just exploring and researching," coach Mike Tomlin said. "And it's funny, we ended up with a guy from next door."

The former University of Pittsburgh star QB spent five seasons working on the other side of the building the Steelers share with the Panthers.

Pickett, who came back for a fifth season — his fourth as a starter — rather than enter the draft last spring, led the Panthers to 10 regular-season wins and a conference title in 2021 on his way to being named ACC Player of the Year and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Alabama QB Bryce Young and former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson , who was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall.

The record-setting QB completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and exploded for 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 13 games last season. He added 241 yards and five scores on the ground.

On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd reacted to the Steelers' selection and explained why Pittsburgh is an ideal fit for Pickett.

"Stability, a football coach — Mike Tomlin — [who has] never had a losing record, good receivers, found their back, have a tight end, great defense. This is perfect," he said. "He can manage … He can play now. He's a four-year starter. Mitch Trubisky , we thought he was a bridge quarterback. [He] may very well be a backup quarterback. That's what it feels like to me. They got Kenny Pickett to start.

"Of the five or six other quarterbacks that will be taken over the next day or weekend, I highly doubt any of them get this situation."

The last time only one QB was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was back in 2013, when the Buffalo Bills drafted E.J. Manuel at No. 16. It also marks the first time since 1997 that the first QB was taken at 20th or later (Jim Druckenmiller, No. 26).

2022 NFL Draft: Live picks, grades for first round

The 24-year-old was previously dinged for having small hands (measured 8 ½ inches at the NFL Scouting Combine and 8 5/8 inches at his pro day), the smallest of any NFL signal-caller. However, the Steelers kept interest due to Pickett's "NFL readiness" and the maturity they saw from him on and off the field, per ESPN.

Pickett, who is the presumed successor for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, joins Trubisky and Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' QB depth chart.

The AFC North now features six first-round QBs: Pickett and Trubisky (Steelers), Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield ( Cleveland Browns ), Joe Burrow ( Cincinnati Bengals ) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).

Pickett, who watched the draft from New Jersey, said he knew where he was headed as soon as he saw the 412 area code pop up on his phone.

"I'm pretty familiar with the area code," he said. "I had a pretty good idea of who it was. I was speechless. It's a lifelong (dream), 23 years of hard work to get to this point. That all came in a phone call. It was probably one of the best feelings of my life. I'm so excited to get started and get to work with the guys who are next door to me my whole career in Pittsburgh."

