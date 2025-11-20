10-Leg Parlay for NFL Week 12 Games: Odds, Predictions, Picks

Week 12 sets the stage for bold betting, and few plays embrace that spirit better than a 10-leg NFL parlay built to swing for the fences.

The lineup of games offers no shortage of angles — explosive offenses, rivalry tension and favorable matchup trends, creating a path for bettors to chase a long-shot return with real upside.

The parlay below blends against the spread (ATS picks), Over/Under totals and player props, each selected to match current form and data-driven expectations. It’s a strategic gamble for anyone ready to pair football insight with a bit of daring, knowing that if every leg falls into place, a modest wager can quickly become a headline-worthy payout.

The 10 legs below come out to a parlay with odds of +10980, meaning a $10 wager would have a total payout of $1,108.07. Odds were provided from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

1. PATRIOTS ML (-340) @ Bengals

What to know: New England has won eight straight games and faces a struggling Bengals team. Despite rumbles of a possible Joe Burrow return, the Pats' defense is fifth-best in the league, holding opponents to 18.7 points per game (PPG). Drake Maye has also been rolling, throwing 20 touchdowns on the season to just five interceptions.

2. JAGUARS -2.5 (-115) @ Cardinals

What to know: Arizona has lost seven of its last eight games and faces a Jacksonville team that just thrashed the Chargers 35-6. Travis Etienne is also 11th in the league in rushing with 729 yards on the season, and should be able to take advantage of an Arizona defense that has allowed 85 points in the last two weeks.

3. Eagles @ Cowboys OVER 47.5 (-118)

What to know: Dallas is second in the league in scoring at 29.6 PPG and Philly's offense has to get going eventually. Six of the last 11 meetings between these two have gone over 48 points, with five exceeding the 50-point mark as well.

4. Colts @ Chiefs UNDER 50.5 (-112)

What to know: Both of these teams boast top-10 defenses, as the Chiefs are holding opponents to 18.1 PPG while the Colts aren't far behind at 20.6. Kansas City's offense has struggled over the last two weeks, and Daniel Jones has thrown four INTs in that span.

5. VIKINGS +6.5 (-110) @ Packers

What to know: There's nothing like an NFC North matchup on a cold and windy November Sunday at Lambeau Field. The last two meetings between these two have been decided by two points each, and Minnesota desperately needs a win here to stay alive in the division.

6. Seahawks ML (-900) @ Titans

What to know: Despite Sam Darnold throwing four INTs against the Rams last week, Seattle still had a chance to win and only lost by two points. Expect it to pummel the worst team in the league.

7. Derrick Henry Anytime TD scorer (-220)

What to know: A King Henry anytime TD was part of our 10-leg parlay last week and he delivered. He's bound to score against the 2-8 Jets. He's just eight rushing TDs shy of passing Adrian Peterson for the fourth-most in NFL history.

8. Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD scorer (+100)

What to know: With Sheduer Sanders making his first career start, expect the Browns to lean on Judkins heavily in the run-game. The Raiders are also one of eight teams in the league to have allowed 12+ rushing TDs on the season.

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD scorer (-130)

What to know: Only Davante Adams (10) has more receiving TDs on the year than St. Brown (8). The Giants also rank in the bottom seven of the league in both passing yards and passing TDs allowed.

10. Caleb Williams 1+ Passing TDs (-501)

What to know: Chicago is 7-3 and looking for a statement win against an Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers team. Williams has only thrown 13 TDs on the year but four have come in the last three weeks.