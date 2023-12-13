National Basketball Association
Warriors reportedly offered Klay Thompson $48 million deal before season
Updated Dec. 13, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were unable to strike a new contract before the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Was their final offer much lower than anticipated?

Golden State offered Thompson a contract "in the range" of a two-year, $48 million deal, according to a report revealed on "Run It Back" on Wednesday.

Thompson, 33, will be a free agent at the end of the season, as he's in the last season of a five-year, $190 million contract. He's also in the midst of arguably his worst season since his rookie campaign (2011-12); Thompson is averaging just 15.4 points per game while shooting 39.7%/34.3%/88.9%.

Last season, Thompson averaged 21.9 points per game, his most since the 2016-17 season. For his career, Thompson is averaging 19.6 points per game, while shooting 45.4%/41.4%/85.3%. He missed roughly two and a half seasons, spanning from 2019-22, due to an ACL and Achilles tear, respectively.

On the contractual front, the Warriors re-signed Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million deal in the offseason and extended Andrew Wiggins on a four-year, $109 million deal the year prior. Stephen Curry's four-year, $215 million deal concludes after the 2025-26 season.

Golden State also extended Jordan Poole on a four-year, $140 million deal before the 2022-23 season, but then traded him to the Washington Wizards this past offseason, most notably netting Chris Paul, whose contract is non-guaranteed past this season.

After losing in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs last season, Golden State is off to a sluggish start at 10-13, good for 11th in the Western Conference.

Thompson is a two-time All-NBA honoree, five-time All-Star, and a four-time champion with the Warriors. 

