Tyrese Haliburton scores 37 as Pacers become first team to clinch NBA Cup quarterfinals berth
Tyrese Haliburton scores 37 as Pacers become first team to clinch NBA Cup quarterfinals berth

Published Nov. 21, 2023 10:45 p.m. ET

Tyrese Haliburton scored 37 points, Buddy Hield hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-152 on Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

Hield's jumper from the left wing broke a 152-all tie with 52 seconds left. Dejounte Murray was called for an offensive foul on a 3-point attempt on the Hawks' next possession, then missed a difficult layup following an Indiana turnover with eight seconds remaining. Hield made a layup at the buzzer.

The Pacers are 3-0 in East Group A with one game left in group play. The Hawks dropped to 1-2. The quarterfinals will be held Dec. 4-5.

Haliburton, who leads the NBA in assists, had 16 against the Hawks. Hield had 24 points and Obi Toppin scored 21 off the bench. Bennedict Mathurin added 19 points, including a buzzer-beating shot to close the third quarter.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 38 points and eight assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting. Murray scored 28.

The teams entered the game both ranked in the top five in points per game and the bottom five in points allowed per game, setting up for a high-scoring affair. The first half did not disappoint, as the Hawks set a franchise record with 86 points and led 86-73 at the break.

Atlanta led by 20 in the second quarter but the Pacers came all the way back and tied it at 107 when Haliburton hit a 3 with just under four minutes remaining in the third. Haliburton scored 26 points in the period, and Indiana led 119-114 entering the fourth.

The Pacers shook up their starting lineup, inserting Hield and Aaron Nesmith in place of Toppin and Mathurin.

Pacers: Face the Raptors at home Wednesday.

Hawks: Host the Nets on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

