National Basketball Association Tre Johnson NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Tre Johnson.

Scouting Report

Tre Johnson is arguably the best distance shooter in this draft. He averaged 19.9 points per game and led all freshmen in Division-I in scoring. More importantly, he shot a whopping 39.7% from three on 6.8 attempts per contest.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Johnson going to the Washington Wizards as the #6 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"Washington has so many organizational questions to ponder between expiring contracts and what exactly they think of Jordan Poole following his breakout year. But this team was still 29th in the NBA in shooting. They lack offensive firepower, playmaking and shooting. Johnson averaged 20 points per game in the SEC while shooting 40% from downtown. He or Fears should be who the Wizards target."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Johnson going to the Wizards. Here's McIntyre:

"The Ray Allen comparisons are getting out of control, but he is a 6-foot-5 gunner who can fill it up. He had eight games with 25 points or more as a freshman. Not a bad bet for Rookie of the Year because he’s going to probably average 18 a game on this bad team."

Strengths

Shooter

Scorer

Upside

2024-25 College Stats

