Karl-Anthony Towns explodes for 60 points vs. Spurs

The NBA's barrage of scoring across the league continued on Monday night, this time by way of Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves forward exploded for a career-high and franchise-record 60 points in a 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Towns scored 24 points in the first half but erupted for 32 points in the third quarter to tie the Timberwolves' franchise record of 56 points scored in a game.

With the game in hand for the Timberwolves heading into the fourth and nursing a double-digit lead, KAT would see limited action in the final frame. But he managed to score five more points to push his total to 60 — putting him alone atop the Timberwolves' record books.

He entered the game averaging 24.8 points per game, but more importantly, his numbers have translated into a successful campaign for his team on the court.

After missing the playoffs each of the last three seasons, the Timberwolves (40-30) are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings and are only 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for sixth to avoid the play-in round.

Monday night was just another example of Towns, and the Timberwolves, heading in the right direction.

