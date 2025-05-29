National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Pacers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published Jun. 2, 2025 9:06 a.m. ET
The NBA Finals features a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Thunder vs. Pacers Game 1?
The Thunder and Pacers will face off on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Tip off time will be at 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on ABC.
Thunder vs. Pacers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Thunder-Pacers playoff series:
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (4) Indiana Pacers
- Game 1: Thursday, June 5 at Oklahoma City - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 2: Sunday, June 8 at Oklahoma City - 8 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 at Indiana - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 4: Friday, June 13 at Indiana - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 5*: Monday, June 16 at Oklahoma City - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 6*: Thursday, June 19 at Indiana - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 7*: Sunday, June 22 at Oklahoma City - 8 p.m. (ABC)
*if needed
How many times have the Thunder played the Pacers?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have played the Indiana Pacers a total of 2 times in the regular season. The Thunder won the season series 2-0.
Thunder vs. Pacers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 12/26: Thunder 120, Pacers 114
- 3/29: Thunder 132, Pacers 111
