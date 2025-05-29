National Basketball Association Thunder vs. Pacers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Published Jun. 2, 2025 9:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Finals features a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Thunder vs. Pacers Game 1?

The Thunder and Pacers will face off on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Tip off time will be at 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on ABC.

Thunder vs. Pacers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Thunder-Pacers playoff series:

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (4) Indiana Pacers

*if needed

How many times have the Thunder played the Pacers?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played the Indiana Pacers a total of 2 times in the regular season. The Thunder won the season series 2-0.

Thunder vs. Pacers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

