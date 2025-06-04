Suns reportedly hire former Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as head coach

National Basketball Association
Updated Jun. 4, 2025 2:26 p.m. ET

The Phoenix Suns have found their leader, as the team is hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott as their new head coach, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Ott, 40, was previously an assistant coach for the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. He and fellow Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant were the finalists for the job.

The Suns are coming off a 36-46 season that saw them miss the playoffs and fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season. Budenholzer was hired after the Suns fired Frank Vogel following just one season, as well.

With Ott in Phoenix, the New York Knicks, who fired Tom Thibodeau earlier in the week after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, are the only team with a vacant head-coaching position.

Phoenix also has a new general manager, as James Jones became a "senior advisor" and the franchise hired Brian Gregory as its new general manager in May.

As for this coming offseason, Kevin Durant is entering the final season of a four-year, $194.2 million deal and is expected to be attainable in a trade. The Suns have the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and are over the cap.

The Suns haven't won a playoff series since the 2022-23 NBA season. They are 19th on the oddsboard to win next year's championship at +9000.

