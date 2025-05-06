National Basketball Association
Steph Curry leaves Warriors' series opener vs. Timberwolves with hamstring injury
National Basketball Association

Steph Curry leaves Warriors' series opener vs. Timberwolves with hamstring injury

Published May. 6, 2025 10:57 p.m. ET

Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring, and the Warriors said he would not return to the game on Tuesday night.

Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a floater and immediately headed to the locker room, after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. The 37-year-old Curry helped Golden State beat Houston in Game 7 of their first-round series two nights earlier.

The four-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star averaged 24 points per game against the Rockets in the first round for the sixth-seeded Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kevin Durant next team odds: Could Suns trade KD after missing playoffs?

Kevin Durant next team odds: Could Suns trade KD after missing playoffs?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes