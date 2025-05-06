Steph Curry leaves Warriors' series opener vs. Timberwolves with hamstring injury
Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring, and the Warriors said he would not return to the game on Tuesday night.
Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a floater and immediately headed to the locker room, after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. The 37-year-old Curry helped Golden State beat Houston in Game 7 of their first-round series two nights earlier.
The four-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star averaged 24 points per game against the Rockets in the first round for the sixth-seeded Warriors.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
