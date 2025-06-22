National Basketball Association Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Suffers Achilles Injury In Game 7 of NBA Finals Updated Jun. 22, 2025 9:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, according to a report during the game's broadcast.

Haliburton, who was playing with a strained right calf, went down with a lower right leg injury in the first quarter and immediately began punching the court in frustration.

Haliburton put no weight on the leg as he was taken to the Pacers’ locker room for evaluation. Virtually the entire Indiana playing, coaching and medical staff surrounded him on the court once he got hurt.

Haliburton had nine points, all on 3-pointers, when he got hurt with 4:55 left in the quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

