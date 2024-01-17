National Basketball Association
Pacers reportedly acquiring Pascal Siakam from Raptors in three-team trade
Pacers reportedly acquiring Pascal Siakam from Raptors in three-team trade

Published Jan. 17, 2024

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to trade two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday. The New Orleans Pelicans are involved as a third team in the trade and will send Kira Lewis Jr. to Toronto.

The Pacers have now successfully paired its franchise point guard Tyrese Haliburton with an All-Star-caliber big man. Siakam averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 39 starts for Toronto this season.

Siakam leaves Toronto having been part of the Raptors' first-ever NBA championship team in 2019. The same year, he was named Most Improved Player. In 2020, he made his first NBA All-Star appearance and was named to the All-NBA Second Team. He made the All-NBA Third Team in 2022.

In trading one former champion, the Raptors are getting another in Brown, who won the title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. Brown left the Nuggets in free agency and signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Pacers with a club option for the 2024-25 season.

