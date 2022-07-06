Orlando Magic NBA Draft 2022: What Caleb Houstan brings to Orlando Magic 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By John Fanta

FOX Sports College Basketball Writer

After the Magic selected the most NBA-ready player in the 2022 draft class with Paolo Banchero at No. 1, Orlando took a very different approach with the selection of Michigan’s Caleb Houstan at No. 32.

The highest-ranked Wolverine recruit since Glenn Robinson III in 2012, Houstan is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward who can stretch the floor with strong shooting form. He proved to be durable for the Wolverines, averaging 32 minutes and starting all 34 games in his lone season in Ann Arbor.

That said, there’s no question that the 19-year-old is a project and has several areas to work on to become an every-day NBA player.

For starters, Houstan has to get stronger. For the Ontario native to be ready for the next level, his body has to frame out so that he can be better at taking contact.

This was a big reason for Houstan's up-and-down year at Michigan, in which he put up 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

Houstan struggled to impact the game offensively beyond his perimeter stroke this past season. He lacked consistency while shooting off the dribble, going 5-for-23 on such attempts.

On the defensive end, Houston’s lack of body build was also exposed at times.

The Magic hope Banchero is the next face of the franchise, so taking on a potential long-term project is an interesting move, considering the team doesn't have a lot of pieces locked into roles. By the same token, there’s plenty of room for Houstan to grow, and if he does evolve, there’s reason to believe he can become a 3-and-D presence.

It will be interesting to see how Orlando manages him in the upcoming season. There are minutes on the table, but Houstan might be best served by working on his body and game with the organization’s G League affiliate team in Lakeland.

Houstan joins an organization with which he might have some comfort, having played high school basketball at nearby Montverde Academy. Additionally, he joins fellow former Wolverines in reigning All-Rookie selection Franz Wagner, his brother, Moritz Wagner, and Ignas Brazdeikis.

Caleb Houstan scores 21 to beat Rutgers Caleb Houstan had a big game against Rutgers last spring, scoring 21 points, which at the time kept Michigan's NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

In a radio interview following the draft, Magic general manager John Hammond opened up about why Orlando selected Houstan.

"Shooting, 3-point shooting. You look at a guy like Caleb, and you hope for a 3-and-D guy," said Hammond, who is best known for drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo during his tenure with the Bucks. "Can he find a way to defend in this league? He’s a very smart player on both ends of the floor. Can he figure out the nuances of NBA defense, have the quick enough feet to keep people in front of him and contest shots?"

The Magic don’t shy away from the fact that there are questions for Houstan to answer, but they are also hopeful that a young core can provide a learning environment for him. The variance of potential results for him is high, as we mentioned ahead of the draft in a boom-or-bust piece. One thing evaluators liked about him is his mindset.

Related: NBA Draft 2022: Five fascinating boom-or-bust prospects

"The biggest thing I love about Caleb is his energy. He has an unlimited motor, and the fact that you know that about him coming into the draft is a big positive for a 19-year-old prospect," one scout said. "He could end up being a legitimate 3-and-D player for a team but could use a year in the G League to restore confidence in a jumper that was really steady in high school. His athleticism and length are steady enough. What Houstan ends up being in the league is determined by his shot technique and his ability to defend."

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta .

Get more from Orlando Magic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.