Memphis Grizzlies Memphis Grizzlies continue hot streak as Ja Morant enters MVP talks 2 hours ago

The hottest team in the Western Conference resides in Memphis.

After a last-second victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) are now the owners of the longest current win streak (six) in the conference.

And, to no one's surprise, their star player Ja Morant was pivotal in the win.

Morant poured in 26 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds to lead his team to victory. Of course, stellar stats have been the norm for Morant of late.

During their win streak, the Grizzlies have racked up wins against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, all games in which Morant had scored 41, 36 and 33 points, respectively.

Morant is not only positioned to potentially make his first All-Star Game appearance, but he has also landed himself in the MVP conversation.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins proclaimed Morant as the "MVP of late" while discussing the point guard on "First Take."

"Ja Morant –– any guy that he faces, superstar talent –– he has been walking off the floor as the best player," Perkins said.

As the wins continue to pile up, and the signature performances come along with them, Morant could begin to add more people onto his MVP bandwagon.

As far as the Grizzlies' latest win, there was plenty of chatter on social media about the performance of startup Memphis and Morant.

Here are some of the top reactions.

