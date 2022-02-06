National Basketball Association Luka Doncic, Trae Young career comparison continues in Year 4 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a league full of young stars, Luka Doncic and Trae Young could arguably be the cream of the crop.

The two will forever be linked after they were traded for one another during the 2018 NBA Draft. And at this point in their careers, the presumption is that the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks are both satisfied with their ends of the deal.

Entering their matchup on Sunday, the two have quickly ascended to the top of the NBA's hierarchy, not only proving to be bright, young talents, but current superstars with room still to grow.

And the statistical dominance of both has been staggering –– to say the least –– four years into their careers.

Entering Sunday, Doncic was averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field, 32.8% from 3-point range and 73.5% from the free-throw line for his career.

Since entering the league in 2018, Doncic ranks eighth in total points scored (6,110), sixth in total assists (1,879) and third in triple-doubles (44).

Young has averaged 24.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 8.9 APG, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 35% from 3-point range and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Since entering the league, he is sixth in total points (6,234), second in total assists (2,242) and second in games with at least 10 points and 10 assists (109).

And it should come as no surprise that they added to those totals on Sunday.

Doncic recorded his 45th career triple-double, notching 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mavericks' 103-94 win over the Hawks.

Young added his 110th career game with at least 10 points and 10 assists with a 17-point, 11-assist outing.

But in terms of team success, Young –– so far –– has the edge.

Both teams are coming off playoff appearances a season ago, with Young's Hawks advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Doncic's Mavericks are still looking to make it out of the first round of the playoffs after falling to the Clippers in each of the past two seasons.

In two playoff series spanning 13 playoff games, Doncic has been dominant, putting up 33.5 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

However, he has a 5-8 postseason record, compared to 9-7 for Young in 16 postseason appearances.

In the playoffs, Young is averaging 28.8 points and 9.5 assists.

Doncic and Young have firmly moved past rising star status, emphatically arriving as two of the preeminent stars in the NBA. And there's over a decade left to determine if Dallas or Atlanta actually won the trade.

But a check-in never hurt anyone.

