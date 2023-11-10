Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic scores 44 points, Clippers lose third straight game since James Harden trade Published Nov. 10, 2023 11:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Luka Doncic scored 44 points and the Dallas Mavericks routed the LA Clippers 144-126 on Friday night in an NBA In-Season Tournament game, the Clippers' third straight loss since James Harden joined the lineup.

Doncic was 17 of 21 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving added 27 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers, to help Dallas improve to 1-1 in the tournament after an opening loss at Denver.

The Mavericks took control with a 47-18 second period and a 33-4 run in the first half that included 17 consecutive points, eight to finish the first quarter and nine to begin the second quarter. Their largest lead was 32 points early in the third period. They reached 100 points with 4 1/2 minutes in the third and finished with their highest point total of the season.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points in their tournament opener. Harden, who joined the team last week following the Nov. 1 trade from Philadelphia, had 14 points — all in the first quarter. Russell Westbrook also had 14.

The Clippers scored the first eight points and led 31-19 before the Mavericks took over. Dallas led 77-51 at the half, 10 points more than its previous highest-scoring first half.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Memphis on Sunday.

Mavericks: At New Orleans on Sunday night for a regular game and Tuesday night for a tournament game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

