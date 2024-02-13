National Basketball Association
Klay Thompson, Steph Curry combine for 51 points as Warriors beat Jazz without Steve Kerr
National Basketball Association

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry combine for 51 points as Warriors beat Jazz without Steve Kerr

Published Feb. 13, 2024 12:12 a.m. ET

Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and had 25 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-107 on Monday night without coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr was in Serbia for the funeral service for Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who had a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16 and died the next day. Kerr, assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, general manager Mike Dunleavy, team liaison Zaza Pachulia, and team vice president Rick Celebrini were among the mourners.

Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson led the Warriors (26-25) on Monday in their fifth straight victory, moving them above .500.

Curry made a 33-footer that capped a 14-5 run and made it 114-96.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson scored his most points since having 30 against Chicago on Jan. 12. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 14 — his 31st straight game in double figures — for the Warriors.

Jordan Clarkson had 22, but just two in the second half. Collin Sexton also scored 22 and Lauri Markkanen added 19 for Utah.

Seven Warriors made 3-pointers in the first quarter, including Curry's pullup 3 that gave them a 28-17 lead.

Utah scored baskets on seven straight possessions to move in front, but the Warriors took a 63-55 lead at halftime on Draymond Green's 41-foot heave just before the buzzer.

The new Jazz starting lineup was ineffective after they traded away mainstays Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji last week, primarily for draft assets.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night before they play the Jazz on the road again Thursday.

Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Kyle Lowry to join 76ers

2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Kyle Lowry to join 76ers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes