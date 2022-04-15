James Harden is 'ready to hoop,' doesn't feel playoff pressure

James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to kick off their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, and one superstar — James Harden — is bringing a laid-back approach to the matchup.

"Pressure? No. I feel good," Harden said after Thursday's practice when asked if he feels pressure to perform during these playoffs. "I'm ready to hoop. There's nothing to it."

On Friday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless reacted to Harden's nonchalant comments regarding the postseason and explained why it's worrisome ahead of such an important series for the former Net.

"The pressure is mounting by the moment as we approach Game 1, but I don't think he feels it, which is my issue with him. … I think that's his mentality. ‘What, me worry? I don’t care. I'm in Philly with the GM who loves me to a fault.'"

Shannon Sharpe also said he's nervous for Harden after his stress-free comments.

"How can you not feel the pressure when you know what's expected? I don't know if anybody told James Harden this, but Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed last year. They're not the No. 1 seed this year. … They said [Harden] was the missing piece. They shipped out three guys to bring [Harden] in. … And you don't think that pressure is on you?"

Harden's time in Philadelphia, especially the month of April, hasn't quite lived up to the hype. The 32-year-old has averaged just 21 points per game since joining the Sixers on career-low shooting from the field (40.2%) and from distance (32.6%). 

He is, however, putting up 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 21 regular-season games with Philly.

Are the Sixers destined for a championship run or for another early-round exit

According to Joel Embiid, Harden just needs to remain calm and let the game come to him.

"He's been doing a great job of being the playmaker," Embiid said, "but we need him to be aggressive and really score the ball, especially against Toronto."

The ball is in your hands, Harden.

