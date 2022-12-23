National Basketball Association
Hornets reportedly advancing in contract talks with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly making progress in contract talks with restricted free-agent forward Miles Bridges and have optimism a deal can be completed soon, ESPN reported Friday.

Bridges would likely face a suspension the moment he signs with any team following his arrest in June, after he allegedly assaulted his wife, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their two children. Bridges was released after posting a $130,000 bail. A hospital report, which was shared by Johnson on Instagram, detailed that she was strangled, concussed and suffered a broken nose, while also suffering a rib contusion, multiple bruises and a neck strain as a result of the alleged assault.

Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic charge and was sentenced to three years probation with no prison time as part of a deal with prosecutors in Los Angeles in November. Two other charges were dropped as part of the deal. 

The NBA is investigating Bridges' alleged assault, but it's unknown how long his potential suspension could be, ESPN added. If Bridges receives a suspension, he wouldn't be able to serve it until he's under contract with a team. 

Bridges, 24, became a restricted free agent just a day after he was arrested. After averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season, Bridges was viewed as one of the top free agents this past offseason, but remained unsigned as questions about his legal status loomed. 

The Hornets selected the Michigan State product with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Charlotte is 8-24 this season, holding the second-worst record in the league. 

