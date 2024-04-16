National Basketball Association
Grayson Allen finalizes four-year, $70 million contract extension with Suns
Published Apr. 16, 2024

The Phoenix Suns and guard Grayson Allen have finalized a multi-year deal that will keep him with the franchise following the best season of his NBA career.

The deal, which was announced on Tuesday, is worth $70 million over four seasons, according to ESPN.

Allen, 28, averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game while leading the NBA with a 46.1% percentage from 3-point range. He was one of the team's few consistent players, providing constant floor spacing and long-range shooting while All-Stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal found their footing.

The sixth-seeded Suns will face the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

"I love being in Phoenix and believe in what we can achieve here," Allen said in a statement. "Thank you to Mat Ishbia and the organization for embracing me. I'm excited to make a long-term commitment to remain in this community and continue building with this team."

Allen is in his sixth NBA season and has played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. He played his college basketball at Duke.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
National Basketball Association
