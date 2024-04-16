Grayson Allen finalizes four-year, $70 million contract extension with Suns
The Phoenix Suns and guard Grayson Allen have finalized a multi-year deal that will keep him with the franchise following the best season of his NBA career.
The deal, which was announced on Tuesday, is worth $70 million over four seasons, according to ESPN.
Allen, 28, averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game while leading the NBA with a 46.1% percentage from 3-point range. He was one of the team's few consistent players, providing constant floor spacing and long-range shooting while All-Stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal found their footing.
The sixth-seeded Suns will face the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
"I love being in Phoenix and believe in what we can achieve here," Allen said in a statement. "Thank you to Mat Ishbia and the organization for embracing me. I'm excited to make a long-term commitment to remain in this community and continue building with this team."
Allen is in his sixth NBA season and has played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. He played his college basketball at Duke.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 NBA Championship odds: Celtics, Nuggets favored for Finals; LAC rises
2024 NBA Playoff odds: Play-in tournament, first-round odds tracker
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, standings, rules
-
Kawhi Leonard reportedly lands final spot on USA hoops roster for 2024 Olympics
2024 NBA MVP odds, race: Nikola Jokic heavily favored to win third MVP
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Are the New York Knicks better off without Julius Randle?
2024 NBA Playoff Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel, schedule
-
2024 NBA Championship odds: Celtics, Nuggets favored for Finals; LAC rises
2024 NBA Playoff odds: Play-in tournament, first-round odds tracker
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, standings, rules
-
Kawhi Leonard reportedly lands final spot on USA hoops roster for 2024 Olympics
2024 NBA MVP odds, race: Nikola Jokic heavily favored to win third MVP
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Are the New York Knicks better off without Julius Randle?
2024 NBA Playoff Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel, schedule