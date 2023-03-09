National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in drive-by shooting

Updated Mar. 9, 2023 1:13 p.m. EST

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court Thursday.

Online jail records show Kemp, 53, was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp was selected with the 17th pick in the 1989 draft and debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

Editors Note: This story has been corrected to delete references to Kemp having been charged with drive-by shooting. Online court records do not reflect that any charges have been filed yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

