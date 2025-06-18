Dylan Harper NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats
With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Dylan Harper.
Scouting Report
Harper is a bonafide scorer who will be an incredible addition to any team. He also became the first Division-I freshman to score 35+ points in consecutive games over the last 15 seasons.
Latest Projections
John Fanta’s latest mock has Harper going to the San Antonio Spurs as the #2 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:
"If I were the Spurs, I would take a strong trade offer in this position, but if they end up with the 6-foot-6 bucket-getting guard out of Rutgers, I would not mind that one bit either. I know there are questions about Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox and how much this all fits, but depth has been a theme in these NBA playoffs and Harper is in a class of his own at No. 2 for best overall talent."
Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Harper going to the Spurs. Here's McIntyre:
"It’s going to be Harper. Reportedly, he's the only player the Spurs have worked out, or they’ll trade the pick. San Antonio traded for De’Aaron Fox, so they need to sign him to a long-term deal. Or watching the Pacers have multiple ball handlers, do you keep the pick and find a way for them to work together?"
Strengths
- Scorer
- Upside
- Ball Handler
2024-25 College Stats
