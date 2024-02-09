Doc Rivers moves up to No. 8 on all-time wins list, Bucks rout Hornets 120-84
Doc Rivers won his 1,099th regular-season game to move into eighth place on the NBA's list, Damian Lillard scored 26 points in his return from a two-game injury absence and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past short-handed Charlotte 120-84 on Friday night to send the Hornets to their 10th straight loss.
Malik Beasley made seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and finished with 21 points for Milwaukee, which improved to 2-5 under Rivers, who replaced Adrian Griffin. Rivers moved past Larry Brown on the regular-season victories list.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 15 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and seven rebounds.
The Bucks led by 28 points at halftime and increased their lead to as many as 42 in the second half.
Lillard missed the previous two games — both losses — with a sprained left ankle but showed no ill effects Friday. He shot 9 of 18 and added eight assists in 29 minutes.
Brandon Miller and Nick Richards each scored 16 points for the Hornets (10-41), who had just 10 available players and used all of them after making several moves at the trade deadline Thursday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 NBA trade deadline live updates, deals, grades: Knicks go all-in, Lakers stand pat
2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Lakers, Mavericks interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics favored, Knicks jump after trade deadline
-
2024 NBA All-Star Rosters: Starters, reserves, voting results
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: The churn continues with yet another new No. 1
-
A brief timeline of cryptic LeBron James messages and what happened next
2024 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Sixers interested in Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic
Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling was as somber as it was celebratory
-
2024 NBA trade deadline live updates, deals, grades: Knicks go all-in, Lakers stand pat
2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Lakers, Mavericks interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics favored, Knicks jump after trade deadline
-
2024 NBA All-Star Rosters: Starters, reserves, voting results
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: The churn continues with yet another new No. 1
-
A brief timeline of cryptic LeBron James messages and what happened next
2024 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Sixers interested in Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic
Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling was as somber as it was celebratory