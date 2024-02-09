National Basketball Association Doc Rivers moves up to No. 8 on all-time wins list, Bucks rout Hornets 120-84 Published Feb. 9, 2024 11:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Doc Rivers won his 1,099th regular-season game to move into eighth place on the NBA's list, Damian Lillard scored 26 points in his return from a two-game injury absence and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past short-handed Charlotte 120-84 on Friday night to send the Hornets to their 10th straight loss.

Malik Beasley made seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and finished with 21 points for Milwaukee, which improved to 2-5 under Rivers, who replaced Adrian Griffin. Rivers moved past Larry Brown on the regular-season victories list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 15 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks led by 28 points at halftime and increased their lead to as many as 42 in the second half.

Lillard missed the previous two games — both losses — with a sprained left ankle but showed no ill effects Friday. He shot 9 of 18 and added eight assists in 29 minutes.

Brandon Miller and Nick Richards each scored 16 points for the Hornets (10-41), who had just 10 available players and used all of them after making several moves at the trade deadline Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

