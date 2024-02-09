National Basketball Association
Doc Rivers moves up to No. 8 on all-time wins list, Bucks rout Hornets 120-84
National Basketball Association

Doc Rivers moves up to No. 8 on all-time wins list, Bucks rout Hornets 120-84

Published Feb. 9, 2024 11:16 p.m. ET

Doc Rivers won his 1,099th regular-season game to move into eighth place on the NBA's list, Damian Lillard scored 26 points in his return from a two-game injury absence and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past short-handed Charlotte 120-84 on Friday night to send the Hornets to their 10th straight loss.

Malik Beasley made seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and finished with 21 points for Milwaukee, which improved to 2-5 under Rivers, who replaced Adrian Griffin. Rivers moved past Larry Brown on the regular-season victories list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 15 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks led by 28 points at halftime and increased their lead to as many as 42 in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lillard missed the previous two games — both losses — with a sprained left ankle but showed no ill effects Friday. He shot 9 of 18 and added eight assists in 29 minutes.

Brandon Miller and Nick Richards each scored 16 points for the Hornets (10-41), who had just 10 available players and used all of them after making several moves at the trade deadline Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Milwaukee Bucks
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, losers and biggest surprises

NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, losers and biggest surprises

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes