National Basketball Association
Cedric Coward NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats
Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET
With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Cedric Coward.
Scouting Report
Coward played at Eastern Washington for two seasons before transferring to Wazzu, where he only played six games due to injury. Still, he's a 6'6" guard with a shocking 7'2" wingspan. He averaged 17.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 1.7 BPG per game.
Latest Projections
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Coward going to the Washington Wizards as the #18 overall pick. Here’s McIntyre:
"Is it time for the Wizards to draft some grown-ups? Coward is 21, spent three years in college (one in Division III) and can contribute to the rotation right away. "
Strengths
- Versatile
- Athlete
- Upside
2024-25 College Stats
