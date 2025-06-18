National Basketball Association
cedric coward nba draft
National Basketball Association

Cedric Coward NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Cedric Coward.

Scouting Report

Coward played at Eastern Washington for two seasons before transferring to Wazzu, where he only played six games due to injury. Still, he's a 6'6" guard with a shocking 7'2" wingspan. He averaged 17.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 1.7 BPG per game.

Latest Projections

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Coward going to the Washington Wizards as the #18 overall pick. Here’s McIntyre:

"Is it time for the Wizards to draft some grown-ups? Coward is 21, spent three years in college (one in Division III) and can contribute to the rotation right away. "

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd
Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski joins Colin Cowherd to break down what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect.

Strengths

  • Versatile
  • Athlete
  • Upside

2024-25 College Stats

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reportedly Suffered Achilles Tear In Game 7 of NBA Finals

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reportedly Suffered Achilles Tear In Game 7 of NBA Finals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes