National Basketball Association Cavaliers' Darius Garland has wiring removed from jaw, resumes on-court activities Published Jan. 16, 2024 4:07 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has been cleared to resume some on-court activities after being sidelined for the past month with a broken jaw.

Garland had the wiring in his mouth removed on Monday, a significant step in his recovery from the injury sustained on Dec 15. at Boston.

He broke his jaw when he banged into Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on what appeared to be a routine drive to the basket.

The 23-year-old Garland, who was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists, has been restricted to a liquid diet since being sidelined. He has been limited to sitting on the bench and cheering on his teammates.

Now that he's physically able to do more, Garland can eye a return date. The Cavaliers initially estimated that he would be out at least six weeks.

Cleveland has barely been slowed despite playing without Garland or power forward Evan Mobley, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last month. The Cavs have gone 10-3 without two of their best players and managed to stay among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, it's helped that they have played several under .500 teams during that span, but the Cavs have adjusted their offense with better movement and are shooting more 3-pointers. The Cavs made 20 3s while attempting a franchise-record 57 in Monday's 109-91 win over the Bulls.

Mobley also has increased his on-court workouts, but the 22-year-old is not expected to be back until sometime in February.

The Cavs host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night before going on a four-game road trip.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

