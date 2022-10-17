National Basketball Association Bronny James signs NIL deal with Beats by Dre, joining LeBron as brand ambassador just in share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a family business now.

14 years after LeBron James joined Beats By Dre as its first ambassador, his son Bronny James has entered a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal of his own with the popular headphones brand. Bronny is the first high school athlete to sign with Beats.

Beats announced the sponsorship on its Twitter account Monday with a 90-second-long advertisement video pitting father against son in a one-on-one game of half-court pickup basketball.

The father-son combo played in similar-looking Beats Fit Pro earbuds playing their music of choice as the sound of the video alternated between LeBron's classical music and Bronny's hip-hop tunes.

Bronny James is entering his senior season as a consensus four-star guard prospect at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the state's governing body for high school sports, allows athletes to enter NIL deals as long as the deals follow some basic rules, such as not wearing a team uniform or logo in an advertisement for the company. Bronny has also signed a deal with Nike, which has a lifetime sponsorship contract with his father.

LeBron is entering his 20th NBA season and fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been vocal in his desire to eventually play in the NBA with Bronny, which would make the father-son duo the first to play alongside each other in the league.

Even if Bronny does not go on to make the NBA – still no sure thing at this point of his career, even with his father's lobbying – his status as the son of "The Chosen One" and NBA royalty could still make him a lucrative candidate for top NIL deals in the future.

