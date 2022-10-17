National Basketball Association
Bronny James signs NIL deal with Beats by Dre, joining LeBron as brand ambassador
National Basketball Association

Bronny James signs NIL deal with Beats by Dre, joining LeBron as brand ambassador

just in

It's a family business now.

14 years after LeBron James joined Beats By Dre as its first ambassador, his son Bronny James has entered a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal of his own with the popular headphones brand. Bronny is the first high school athlete to sign with Beats.

Beats announced the sponsorship on its Twitter account Monday with a 90-second-long advertisement video pitting father against son in a one-on-one game of half-court pickup basketball.

The father-son combo played in similar-looking Beats Fit Pro earbuds playing their music of choice as the sound of the video alternated between LeBron's classical music and Bronny's hip-hop tunes.

Bronny James is entering his senior season as a consensus four-star guard prospect at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the state's governing body for high school sports, allows athletes to enter NIL deals as long as the deals follow some basic rules, such as not wearing a team uniform or logo in an advertisement for the company. Bronny has also signed a deal with Nike, which has a lifetime sponsorship contract with his father.

LeBron is entering his 20th NBA season and fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been vocal in his desire to eventually play in the NBA with Bronny, which would make the father-son duo the first to play alongside each other in the league.

Even if Bronny does not go on to make the NBA – still no sure thing at this point of his career, even with his father's lobbying – his status as the son of "The Chosen One" and NBA royalty could still make him a lucrative candidate for top NIL deals in the future.

Nike adds Bronny James and DJ Wagner | Titus & Tate

Nike adds Bronny James and DJ Wagner | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports' Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss Nike’s NIL deal with Bronny James, DJ Wagner, and other young stars in the making.
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NBA MVP odds: Lines, best bets to win the award
National Basketball Association

NBA MVP odds: Lines, best bets to win the award

1 hour ago
Boston Celtics honor late Bill Russell with special City Edition jerseys
National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics honor late Bill Russell with special City Edition jerseys

3 hours ago
NBA Extension Tracker: Little, Porter Jr., Clarke sign
National Basketball Association

NBA Extension Tracker: Little, Porter Jr., Clarke sign

4 hours ago
NBA Eastern Conference guide: Nets, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers remain contenders
National Basketball Association

NBA Eastern Conference guide: Nets, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers remain contenders

7 hours ago
NBA staff debate: Warriors' repeat chances, Lakers and Nets drama, MVP picks
National Basketball Association

NBA staff debate: Warriors' repeat chances, Lakers and Nets drama, MVP picks

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes