National Basketball Association Bettor places $60k bet on Victor Wembanyama to go No. 1 in NBA Draft Updated Jun. 22, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET

What's been inevitable for over a year now will finally happen on Thursday night when Victor Wembanyama is selected first overall in the NBA Draft. And at least one person wants to win some quick money on that happening, even if it means putting a lot on the line.

A bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook placed a $60,000 bet on the -20000 odds that Wembanyama would be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick. In the likely event that the Spurs make that a reality, that bettor will win $300, which isn't even a full percent of a return on the bet (0.5 percent).

Wembanyama has been widely viewed as the odds-on-favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at virtually every sportsbook ever since the odds opened. That's because the 7-foot-4 Frenchman has been viewed as one of the greatest prospects in not only NBA history but in the history of North American professional sports.

Tantalizing highlights of his dunks, blocks and passes that showcase his length have caught the attention of the basketball world in recent years.

And if that sounds run-of-the-mill to you, how about throwing down a dunk off of his 3-point misfire?

Should this bettor lose, it would be viewed as one of the greatest surprises in betting history. But keep in mind that some experts projected that Scoot Henderson (+10000) would be a No. 1 pick in many other draft classes. Scoot will be a legitimate superstar point guard in the league. Is it possible that he goes first instead of Wemby and ultimately rains on the $60,000 bettor's parade?

Wembanyama has slightly shorter odds to be the No. 1 overall pick on FOX Bet, holding -10000 odds to be selected by the Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick. With those odds, a $60,000 bet would result in $600 if it were to cash, which is double the number of winnings a similar bet at -20000 odds would get.

Who knows what the $60,000 bettor will do though with their likely winnings from Thursday's wager. If they wanted to, they'd have at least enough extra cash to buy a Wembanyama jersey or attend the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick's first NBA game.

Regardless, this is one bet that is a sure fire hit.

