Bam Adebayo reportedly plans to sign $166M extension with Heat
Bam Adebayo reportedly plans to sign $166M extension with Heat

Published Jun. 26, 2024 3:02 p.m. ET

Bam Adebayo, one of the NBA's top defensive players and soon to become a two-time U.S. Olympian, intends to sign a three-year, $166 million extension with the Miami Heat when the league's offseason moratorium on such moves is lifted next month, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Adebayo nor the team had revealed the decision publicly. Adebayo can sign the deal on July 6, by league rule.

Miami's captain and starting center has two years and about $72 million remaining on his current deal with the Heat, the only team that he's played for since Miami drafted him in 2017.

Adebayo has made the NBA's All-Defensive team in each of the last five seasons, getting selected for the first team for the first time this past season.

"I feel it's a long time coming, obviously," Adebayo said when he made the first team. "Just staying in this moment, enjoying it, blessed to be able to be one of the ones selected."

A member of the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Tokyo Games three years ago, Adebayo is part of the team that will play at the Paris Games starting next month. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists this past season for the Heat.

Adebayo is three years into his current deal, a five-year, $163 million contract.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

