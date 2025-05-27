2025 NBA playoff odds: Bettors backing OKC to win the West, title
Oklahoma City is thundering past Minnesota in the Western Conference finals. At least that's been the case so far in the series, as OKC has a 3-1 lead over the Timberwolves.
The Thunder's lone loss in the WCF was in Game 3, when they fell 143-101.
And according to BetMGM, the public believes in Shai & Co. and is putting money behind it.
At the sportsbook, the Thunder have the highest handle to win the West at 28.1% and the highest handle to win the title at 22.1%.
In road playoff games, though, they've gone 0-7 against the spread (ATS). This is something to consider when placing wagers on the spread if the series goes back to Minnesota for Game 6.
But in the meantime, let's take a look at some of the odds and ways to wager on Wednesday's Game 5 at BetMGM as of May 28.
Game 5 odds
Spread: OKC -8.5, MIN +8.5
Moneyline: OKC -350, MIN +280
O/U: 220.5
First-half props
Spread: OKC -4.5, MIN +4.5
Moneyline: OKC -235, MIN +190
O/U: 111.5
Both teams to score 55+ points in first half
Yes: +200
No: -300
Full-game total points
Odd: -118
Even: +100
Game to go into overtime
Yes: +1350
No: -5000
On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd attributed much of OKC's success to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"SGA is the MVP, and you get the same game every night," he explained. "That's why Oklahoma City — in these late-game, clutch-time stretches — is very, very good.
"With SGA … you know what you get. He doesn't fall out of his game. He makes great decisions."
But according to FOX Sports NBA writer Melissa Rohlin, there could be a path forward for Minnesota in the series, despite the "chaotic" Game 4 ending.
"The Timberwolves are staring down an ominous 3-1 series hole.
"For them to have a chance, Edwards can’t have any more lackluster games and the Timberwolves need to take control from the beginning, as they did in Game 3."
