National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Finals MVP odds: Can Gilgeous-Alexander pull off MVP trifecta? Published Jun. 1, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA regular-season MVP will look to pull off the double dip in the Finals.

Oklahoma City and Indiana are set to face off in this year's NBA Finals, after each team somewhat breezed through their respective playoff matchups, with both going 12-4 so far in the postseason.

Now, the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on the line, as well as the Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

Will league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander complete the MVP sweep? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 1.

2025 NBA Finals MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Tyrese Haliburton: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Pascal Siakam: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jalen Williams: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chet Holmgren: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Myles Turner: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

SGA is heavily favored to take home the hardware, not only because he is the league MVP, but because his Thunder are heavily favored to win the Finals, at -700.

Only once has a player won Finals MVP while playing on the losing team: the Lakers' Jerry West in 1969.

In NBA history, 10 players have won both regular-season MVP and Finals MVP. That list includes LeBron James (2012, 2013), Tim Duncan (2003), Shaquille O'Neal (2000), Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), Michael Jordan (1991, 1992, 1996, 1998), Magic Johnson (1987), Larry Bird (1984, 1986), Moses Malone (1983), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1971) and Willis Reed (1970).

As noted, Jordan accomplished the feat four times, the most in league history, followed by James and Bird, who both did it twice.

However, SGA does have a chance to make some history this year. He could become the first player in NBA history to win regular-season MVP, Western Conference finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy (West finals MVP) and Larry Bird Trophy (East finals MVP) have only been in existence for four years, meaning the likes of Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar and others from the list above (everyone except James) never had a chance to win it during their playing days.

Nikola Jokić came closest to pulling it off in 2023, when he won Western Conference finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP. However, Joel Embiid won regular-season MVP that year.

As for other names on the oddsboard, Pascal Siakam was named Eastern Conference finals MVP, meaning he still has a chance to win two MVP awards in one season if his Pacers can pull off the upset — or, if he goes Jerry West-mode.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share