NTT INDYCAR SERIES What should expectations be for NASCAR's Kyle Larson in Indianapolis 500? Updated May. 21, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET

Kyle Larson will attempt the double for a second consecutive year, as he intends to race in the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and, mere hours later, race in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which begins at 6 p.m. ET.

What should expectations be of the NASCAR star, as he attempts to pull off the feat?

"I think the goal is to run the 1,100 miles. I don't think he has a chance to win at Indy," Kevin Harvick said about Larson on the latest edition of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour." "I think with the way that they qualified and all of the things that have happened this year, I think that hope is out of the picture, personally. I don't see it. I think that he could come back and be a real contender at the Coca-Cola 600. I think just being able to finish on the lead lap at Indy and run all 1,110 miles and check that box is probably the most realistic goal for this year, but still an amazing feat.

"It doesn't look like he's having nearly as much fun this year as he did last year with a couple crashes already and everything that's happening. It'll be interesting to see if he moves forward with it after this year with it not being as much fun."

Larson will begin the famed INDYCAR race in 19th place. Qualifying for the race was a struggle for Larson, as he crashed twice in qualifying setups.

"Expectations were high. Going from what he [Larson] did last year to this year, the expectation was to go there and compete for a win, and that was over early," Harvick said.

Last year, Larson started the Indianapolis 500 in fifth place but finished in 18th. His ability to race both the Indianapolis 500 and then the Coca-Cola 600 was hindered by a multi-hour weather delay in Indianapolis, which forced him to miss the first half of the nighttime NASCAR race. Then, the Coca-Cola 600 was cut short due to weather, and Larson never raced a lap after arriving at the track mid-race.

As for how he's faring on the NASCAR circuit this season, Larson is first in the Cup Series in total points (469), with three wins, eight top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes. His three wins have come at Homestead-Miami Speedway (May 23), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 13) and Kansas Speedway (May 11).

Larson is the only NASCAR driver competing in the Indianapolis 500. Meanwhile, racing legend Helio Castroneves — a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 who's beginning the 2025 edition of the race in 22nd place — competed in this year's Daytona 500. Granted, he didn't finish the race.

