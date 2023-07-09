NASCAR Cup Series
Quaker State 400 live updates: Top moments from Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400 live updates: Top moments from Atlanta Motor Speedway

Published Jul. 9, 2023 3:35 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule continues Sunday with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as NASCAR's top stars battle it out over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile quad-oval track in Hampton, Georgia.

The green flag is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET., and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish. 

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola claimed pole position for Sunday’s race.

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: American midfielder Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes