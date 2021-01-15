Cup Series
Cup Series

NASCAR Goes Worldwide With Pitbull

1 hour ago

By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR reporter

Trackhouse Racing announced a new co-owner Friday. You might have heard of him: Armando Christian Perez.

Or better known as: Pitbull.

Obviously with connections around the world and with a Twitter following of 25 million that ranks him among the top-100 in followers, Mr. Worldwide brings notoriety to this team that could rival that of another NASCAR team co-owner, Michael Jordan, whose basketball career ended more than 17 years ago.

One of the world’s most popular entertainers, Pitbull probably won’t replace one of his signature suits with a team jacket, but just through a tweet, he can help elevate the notoriety of the team.

The Miami-born rapper, who attended the race at Phoenix Raceway in March to film with Blake Shelton, apparently has a strong interest in what this team is about and plans to take as active a role as he can.

Trackhouse has Daniel Suarez, the sport’s only full-time Mexican driver, behind the wheel. Team owner Justin Marks is a racer and entrepreneur whose family foundation has committed to using the team to promote a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) educational program off the track. Marks runs two go-kart complexes, including one at Homestead, through the Trackhouse Entertainment Group.

The team is run by Ty Norris, a racing executive with decades of history in the sport, including with Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Michael Waltrip Racing.

"As soon as I met Justin, Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page," Pitbull said in a news release. "They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture."

While the sport has seen celebrity investors come and go with some just lending their name in order to attract sponsorship, this is one that has potential to be much deeper, as Pitbull is buying into more than a race team, but programs and potential opportunities the entertainment group has down the road.

Pitbull has a history of investing into education as founder of the Slam! Foundation, which operates several public charter schools, so the team’s education programs fit into his wheelhouse.

"Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented," Marks said. "We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music.

"Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future."

What does Pitbull know about NASCAR? He attended that race in Phoenix. If he has questions, he can certainly ask NASCAR superfan Shelton.

But he also has connections who have strong NASCAR ties. One of Pitbull’s most recent tweets is about filming on a show with businessman Marcus Lemonis, who is an active NASCAR sponsor as the owner of Camping World.

So don’t just dismiss this as a publicity stunt. The roots are there for something big.

Pitbull celebrated his 40th birthday Friday. He now co-owns a race team. Get Ready.

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Cup Series

Words Carry Consequence

Words Carry Consequence
Words and actions carry weight in NASCAR, a lesson quickly learned by Hailie Deegan and Chris Monez, Bob Pockrass writes.
1 day ago
Cup Series

Ferrucci Ready for NASCAR

Ferrucci Ready for NASCAR
IndyCar star Santino Ferrucci is bringing his bold and brash approach to NASCAR in 2021. Bob Pockrass outlines his arrival.
4 days ago
Cup Series

A Big Step

A Big Step
Regardless of how bright the spotlight is, Anthony Alfredo is stepping into it – whether he's ready or not, writes Bob Pockrass.
January 7
Cup Series

Top NASCAR Storylines for 2021

Top NASCAR Storylines for 2021
From His Airness joining NASCAR to the rise of the next generation, Bob Pockrass previews the 2021 NASCAR season.
January 4
Cup Series

The Top NASCAR Storylines of 2020

The Top NASCAR Storylines of 2020
Last week, Bob Pockrass gave you his top 20 moments of 2020. Now, he's back with his top 10 storylines of the 2020 season.
December 28, 2020
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks