NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR won't change playoff format for 2025 Updated Jan. 27, 2025 4:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After several weeks of evaluating its playoff format, NASCAR has opted not to change it — at least for 2025.

Instead, the league will create a working group to examine any potential changes for 2026.

The current knockout playoff system with a one-race finale that determines the champion has been used since 2014 and was revamped slightly with the introduction of stage racing and playoff points in 2017.

Joey Logano became the first driver who finished 15th or worse in the regular-season points to make the championship round, then won Phoenix to claim the title. Discussions about whether the regular season should mean more reached a fever pitch. And the fact that Kyle Larson won a series-high six races and was not in the championship round also fueled criticism of the format.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Could we have adjusted a little bit here or there? Maybe," NASCAR Executive Vice President John Probst said Monday. "But I don’t think we want to get in the habit of making small little tweaks every season for the playoffs."

Probst, speaking at an annual preseason rules briefing with reporters, said that feedback following the championship weekend was across the board regarding whether competitors wanted change and to what extent.

The working group will likely include NASCAR officials, drivers and representatives of the broadcast partners.

"We look at that as a workstream for a group of our stakeholders this year to look at it holistically," Probst said. "Folks that had a lot of emotion or were really outspoken in the moment, after some time went by and we discussed it further ... we just didn’t get to a point where we feel like we have to do it.

"We heard the fans loud and clear and are looking at it actively."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share