NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: Top moments from Sonoma Raceway

18 mins ago

The NASCAR Cup Series' June schedule continues Sunday with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, California, and we've got you covered from start to finish on FS1.

After running on the 1.99-mile setup for 30 years, NASCAR jumped to the 12-turn, 2.52-mile full circuit in 2019. This will be the second of six road races on the NASCAR schedule this season.

Here are the top moments from Sonoma Raceway.

All in a day's work

Between smoke and leaking oil, a couple things were amiss with Bubba Wallace's car. He had to exit the race early in the first stage.

Setting the stage

Kyle Larson took an early lead and never relinquished it, winning the opening stage by several seconds. He was followed by Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. Some have had issues turning on Sonoma's winding course.

Stay tuned for more updates.

