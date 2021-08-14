Cup Series How to win $1,000 for free on NASCAR's race at the Brickyard 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

It is one of the most iconic landmarks in motorsports: the pagoda, the straightaway, the bricks at the finish line. Everything about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway speaks to the passion of those who love the sport.

But the NASCAR event at the Brickyard (Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, 1 p.m. ET Sunday) is changing in 2021. Instead of running on the 2.5-mile oval as they did for 27 years, the NASCAR circuit has decided to head to the IMS’s road course as part of a joint weekend with the IndyCar circuit.

Add the fact that there are just three weeks left until the NASCAR Cup playoff field is set, and Sunday’s race is one of the last opportunities for some drivers to make a jump in the standings and earn one of the final tickets into the Round of 16.

This is also an opportunity for you with FOX Super 6. Just identify the correct answer for all six questions on the FOX Super 6 app on Sunday’s race, and you could win $1,000. The best part is it is free to play on your phone or mobile device.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron

There is no precedent on the road course at Indianapolis to go on, so this is a flying blind pick. That being said, Byron has finished out of the top 10 in four of the past five road-course races. He might be the best pick to struggle at this point.

How many Chevys will finish in the top 15 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-plus

If you were a manufacturer, having Kyle Larson behind the wheel of one of those Chevys should give you a good feeling right now. Last week at Watkins Glen, seven Chevys finished in the top 15, and they have finished well the past few road-course races. A higher number is possible.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The road-course numbers for all of these drivers are shaky to this point in 2021. Reddick, however, might be the best bet for a high finish. He had an eighth-place finish at Road America and 10th last week at Watkins Glen.

Which Stewart-Haas driver will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Chase Brisco, Cole Custer, more than one, none

Brisco is a must-watch guy here for one reason: He won the Indianapolis road race last year on the Xfinity Series and is one of only seven drivers on the track this week who has experience on the track’s current setup. While Harvick or Almirola will both be legit top-10 guys anyway, Brisco could easily make this a "more than one" selection.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsport drivers will finish with the fewest points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, tie, no points

Larson has been on fire and has taken the overall lead in the NASCAR standings, thanks to five wins. The whole team, however, has been outstanding, with four of the top six points in the projected Cup standings. Byron might be the guy who fits the question best, however. And that’s no knock, but someone in this mix has to finish last. This is almost a "pick him" spot.

Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: Joey Logano, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski

In the old setup, Harvick would be the easy pick. He has two straight wins at Indianapolis and always seemed to have a soft spot for the Speedway. But there are so many variables — back-to-back road courses, new track, final weeks before the playoff push — that make this a difficult race to handicap. Take Harvick, but it’s far from a sure thing.

