Kyle Larson's Second Cup Title Sweet but Different with Eyes on More

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson had barely earned the title of a two-time Cup champion and Jeff Gordon couldn’t help himself.

"We knew today was going to be a big challenge, but we were already getting excited about Homestead next year," Gordon said.

The four-time Cup champion who is now the executive vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports knows just how good Larson is at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the site of the 2026 season finale.

While the playoff format is not set for 2026, knowing that will likely be the place where the champion is determined gives Gordon and the rest of Hendrick Motorsports a good feeling that more titles could be on the horizon.

Not that a Hendrick championship should be a surprise.

Kyle Larson celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix.

Larson’s title Sunday at Phoenix Raceway marked Hendrick’s 15th championship in the last 30 years, starting with Gordon’s in 1995.

"Kyle will win a lot of championships," team owner Rick Hendrick said.

The 33-year-old Larson won his first title in 2021, his first season at Hendrick Motorsports, after entering full-time Cup racing with Chip Ganassi in 2014. Larson won 10 races that year and won the Phoenix finale to capture the title.

His 2025 season was far from as dominant. He won three races all by early May, finishing the season with a 24-race winless streak but also a title. He recorded 15 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

Larson thinks he might have better chances to win more titles with Homestead in the championship mix. The potential change to a three-race or more final round, rather than a one-race championship, could also fit into his wheelhouse.

"I think it would be a little bit more in my favor," Larson said. "I think it would be a little bit more in everybody's favor, honestly.

"I think we all would take multiple races rather than just one because a lot can happen in just one, obviously. We'll see. I'm just soaking this in right now. Still trying to figure out how it all happened."

Kyle Larson and crew after the driver won his second Cup title of his career.

Trying to figure out how Larson won the title Sunday at Phoenix will take a while. Larson didn’t lead a lap. He was probably third or fourth among the four championship finalists when it came to speed.

But a two-tire stop late when leader Denny Hamlin took four and got mired behind several other cars put Larson in position to win the title, as Chase Briscoe and William Byron were too far back after having tire issues.

All Larson needed to do was hold off runs from those with four fresh tires, and he would win the title.

"[He has] experience in all kinds of racing, whether it's sprint car racing, making aggressive moves that work," Gordon said.

Gordon said he saw Larson’s confidence waver this year after a rough May where he crashed at both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 when attempting to run both races on the same day.

"It's the first time I saw his confidence get brought down a notch," Gordon said. "I think it was a humbling experience. Through all that, I never saw him stop being his aggressive style.

"To me, when Kyle Larson has a shot at a checkered flag or a championship, he's going to give 110 percent. You know that he might scuff the wall or who knows what might come from it. But he's come through the other end of it in a good place in his experience, victories or success doing it, that he brings that every time."

Larson brought it enough to win the title, albeit in a race where he took advantage of the opportunity handed to him.

Kyle Larson takes it in after winning the championship in Phoenix.

"The first championship, we dominated the season, led tons of laps, all of the things that a champion should do. Everything kind of came easy back then," Larson said. "The championship race didn't, but the season was.

"[This] season has been a challenge. Hopefully, I am fortunate enough to win other championships along the way. I think each would mean something different."

One thing Larson looks forward to the most is receiving the champion’s diary, a book started by Jimmie Johnson where drivers write notes to the next champion.

"Probably the most special thing about being a champion is getting that book," Larson said. "I'm grateful to get my hands on it again, get to see what was written in the few years since I have won."

Larson certainly isn’t done writing his history in the sport.

"I don't think any of us foresaw us getting a second championship in the fashion that we did," Larson said. "That probably makes it seem even different. Nonetheless, we're on the list two times. That's something to be proud of.

"As far as for legacy, I really don't put a whole lot of thought into that yet. Like I've mentioned many times before, I think it's really hard to think about that sort of thing right now as you're still competing and plan to compete for quite a while."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.