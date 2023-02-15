NASCAR Cup Series Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana qualify for Daytona 500 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana, the two most notable motorsports stars needing to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) know they will be in the 40-car field Sunday afternoon.

Johnson and Pastrana had the two fastest speeds among non-chartered cars in single-car qualifying Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway, locking them in the field.

They were among the six drivers vying for four spots available to teams without charters, NASCAR's version of a franchise.

Johnson, the seven-time Cup champion, is driving for a Legacy Motor Club team that he co-owns. Pastrana, one of the world's most prolific action sports athletes, is driving for 23XI Racing, co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

NASCAR has a complicated process for determining the final four spots. NASCAR will split the six non-chartered — commonly called "open" — cars in each of the two 150-mile (60-lap) qualifying races Thursday night (7 p.m. ET on FS1). The top-finishing open car in each duel makes the Daytona 500, and then the final two spots in the field go to the two fastest drivers from single-car qualifying among those remaining.

Following Johnson and Pastrana in single-car qualifying were Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Conor Daly.

Johnson, Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports) and Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing) will be in the first duel. Pastrana, Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports) and Conor Daly (The Money Team Racing) will be in the second duel.

Zane Smith gets in the field if he or Johnson is the top open car in the first duel or if Pastrana is the top open car in the second duel.

Hill gets in the field if he is the top open car in his duel. He can also get in if Johnson or Zane Smith is the top open car in the first duel and then Pastrana is the top open car in his duel.

Chandler Smith and Daly must be the top car in their duel to make the Daytona 500.

