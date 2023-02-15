NASCAR Cup Series
Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana qualify for Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series

Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana qualify for Daytona 500

20 mins ago
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana, the two most notable motorsports stars needing to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) know they will be in the 40-car field Sunday afternoon.

Johnson and Pastrana had the two fastest speeds among non-chartered cars in single-car qualifying Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway, locking them in the field.

They were among the six drivers vying for four spots available to teams without charters, NASCAR's version of a franchise.

Johnson, the seven-time Cup champion, is driving for a Legacy Motor Club team that he co-owns. Pastrana, one of the world's most prolific action sports athletes, is driving for 23XI Racing, co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Jimmie Johnson relishing 'amazing opportunity' as NASCAR team owner

NASCAR has a complicated process for determining the final four spots. NASCAR will split the six non-chartered — commonly called "open" — cars in each of the two 150-mile (60-lap) qualifying races Thursday night (7 p.m. ET on FS1). The top-finishing open car in each duel makes the Daytona 500, and then the final two spots in the field go to the two fastest drivers from single-car qualifying among those remaining.

Following Johnson and Pastrana in single-car qualifying were Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Conor Daly.

Johnson, Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports) and Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing) will be in the first duel. Pastrana, Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports) and Conor Daly (The Money Team Racing) will be in the second duel.

Zane Smith gets in the field if he or Johnson is the top open car in the first duel or if Pastrana is the top open car in the second duel. 

Hill gets in the field if he is the top open car in his duel. He can also get in if Johnson or Zane Smith is the top open car in the first duel and then Pastrana is the top open car in his duel.

What's behind No. 84?

What's behind No. 84?
Jimmie Johnson on why he chose the number 84 for his return to NASCAR with Legacy Motor Club.

Chandler Smith and Daly must be the top car in their duel to make the Daytona 500.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jimmie Johnson
Travis Pastrana
Bubba Wallace
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Can Kyle Busch break RCR's title drought? Richard Childress has no doubt
NASCAR Cup Series

Can Kyle Busch break RCR's title drought? Richard Childress has no doubt

6 hours ago
Dillon brothers reflect on iconic Dale Earnhardt photo after '98 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series

Dillon brothers reflect on iconic Dale Earnhardt photo after '98 Daytona 500

6 hours ago
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list of past champions, drivers with most wins
NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 winners: Complete list of past champions, drivers with most wins

9 hours ago
How to watch 2023 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2023 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, streaming

1 day ago
Bubba Wallace can't escape the spotlight. But he just wants to win races
NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace can't escape the spotlight. But he just wants to win races

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes