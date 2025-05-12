NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race: Schedule, start time, TV channel for North Wilkesboro Published May. 16, 2025 7:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race roars back to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for four days of short-track action, concerts and Cup-Series bragging rights. The non-points exhibition expands to 250 laps this year, promising even more drama under the lights. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Open is scheduled for Sunday, May 18th at 5:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for Sunday, May 18th at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The NASCAR All-Star Open and Race will take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

How long is the race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race Heat 1 and Heat 2 are 75-lap heats. The NASCAR All-Star Open is a 100-lap event with a break around lap 40. The NASCAR All-Star Race is a 250-lap event.

Where can I watch the NASCAR All-Star Races? What channel will it be on?

The races will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App .

NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The NASCAR All-Star Races can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the North Wilkesboro Speedway Schedule?

Friday, May 16th

Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open) - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (All-Star) - 4:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice (Open and All-Star entries) - 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open) - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (All-Star) - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, May 17th

Sunday, May 18th

Who is driving in the race?

Twenty drivers are already locked into the main event, including Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and reigning champion Kyle Busch. Additional spots will be filled by:

All-Star Open winners (top 2 finishers)

Fan Vote winner

The final 24-car grid will be set after Saturday’s heat races and Sunday’s Open.

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more