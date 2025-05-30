NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Truck Series: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Rackley Roofing 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Truck Series: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Rackley Roofing 200

Published May. 30, 2025 10:29 a.m. ET

The 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 is back at Nashville Superspeedway for another year of racing. A 199.5-mile race that requires 150 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Rackley Roofing 200?

The Rackley Roofing 200 is scheduled for Friday, May 30th at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Rackley Roofing 200 will take place at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.

How long is the race?

The Rackley Roofing 200 is a total of 150 laps and 199.5 miles.

Where can I watch the Rackley Roofing 200? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Rackley Roofing 200 can be streamed on FS1, the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the Nashville Superspeedway Schedule?

Friday, May 23rd

Saturday, 24th

Sunday, May 25th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 32 drivers entered into the Rackley Roofing 200. 

