How to watch 2025 NASCAR Las Vegas: South Point 400 schedule, start time, TV channel

Published Oct. 10, 2025 8:05 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2025 South Point 400, a pivotal race in the Playoffs that could shake up the championship standings. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race in Las Vegas, including start time, how to watch, and what’s on the line as the postseason intensity ramps up.

When is the South Point 400?

The South Point 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 12th at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The South Point 400 will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Road Course in Las Vegas, NV.

How long is the race?

The South Point 400 will consist of 267 laps across 400 miles.

Where can I watch the South Point 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on USA Network and HBO MAX.

What is the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Road Course Schedule?

Saturday, October 11th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 3:05 p.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (TruTV)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (TruTV)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW)
Sunday, October 12th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the South Point 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 10/11.

