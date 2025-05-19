NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Charlotte Updated May. 23, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway for another year of racing. A 600-mile race that requires 400 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Coca-Cola 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th at 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How long is the race?

The Coca-Cola 600 is a total of 400 laps and 600 miles.

Where can I watch the Coca-Cola 600? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Coca-Cola 600 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the Charlotte Motor Speedway Schedule?

Friday, May 23rd

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 3:35 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 4:40 p.m. ET (FS2)

General Tire 150 - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, 24th

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 1:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 2:40 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

BetMGM 300 - 4:30 p.m. (CW app)

Sunday, May 25th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 40 drivers entered into the Coca-Cola 600. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 5/24.

