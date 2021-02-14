Cup Series
Cup Series

Daytona 500 rain delay updates: Race to resume, how the track is dried

11 mins ago

By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR reporter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – As the 2021 Daytona 500 was in a rain delay, the race cars sat covered on pit road at Daytona International Speedway.

But by 8:30 p.m. ET, the drivers were headed back to the cars.

While frustrating, a rain delay is something NASCAR teams are well-versed in handling, although fans always have questions.

NASCAR’s policy is that it won’t start a race without a plan to get to the advertised distance. In the case of inclement weather, though, officials can shoot for getting to the halfway point (or the end of the second stage, if that is earlier) once a race starts to make the results official. For Daytona, that would be 100 laps.

But the Daytona 500 is an event NASCAR likely wants to have run the full 200 laps. With three hours of racing time still needed after drivers completed just 15 laps Sunday, officials likely wanted to resume by 10 p.m. ET Sunday night; NASCAR typically doesn’t race much later than 1 a.m., though previous races at Daytona have stretched that deep into the night.

Track drying can depend on wind, cloud cover and humidity, as well as two potential additional problems: water coming out from underneath the SAFER Barriers on the outside wall and water seeping up from seams in the asphalt, often called "weepers."

A 2.5-mile track such as Daytona generally takes anywhere from 90 to 180 minutes to dry. NASCAR has 19 of its "air titan" track-drying trucks on site, and those blow water off the track.

NASCAR then will use a number of jet dryers that use jet fuel to blow heat onto the track to finish the drying process.

Teams are not allowed to work on their cars during a rain delay. That was troubling for several teams that were involved in the wreck prior to the rain Sunday because there is a chance those cars can’t be fixed in the six minutes allowed under NASCAR rules to repair crash damage.

If the race had been postponed to Monday, teams would have pushed the cars back into the garages, where they would be impounded overnight.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Top Moments From Daytona 500
Cup Series

Top Moments From Daytona 500

Top Moments From Daytona 500
After a lengthy rain delay, drivers are headed back to the cars. Check out the top moments from the 2021 Daytona 500.
3 mins ago
Miracle Without Memory
Cup Series

Miracle Without Memory

Miracle Without Memory
Ryan Newman and his family join Tom Rinaldi to reflect on his crash on the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500.
4 hours ago
2021 Daytona 500 Watch Party
Cup Series

2021 Daytona 500 Watch Party

2021 Daytona 500 Watch Party
Join Hailie Deegan, Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle for a live Q&A during the rain delay of the 63rd running of the Daytona 500!
4 hours ago
When MJ Met Denny
Cup Series

When MJ Met Denny

When MJ Met Denny
Bob Pockrass traces the roots of the partnership between Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, which were sown over a decade ago.
5 hours ago
How To Win $25,000 In The Daytona 500
Cup Series

How To Win $25,000 In The Daytona 500

How To Win $25,000 In The Daytona 500
Can Hamlin make it three in a row? Can Elliott win his first Daytona 500? Pick correctly, and you could win big with FOX Bet!
7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks