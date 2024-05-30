NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR driver Daniel Dye's cause for mental health a personal one Published May. 30, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

[Editor's note: This story contains sensitive subject matter.]

Daniel Dye lost a cousin to suicide a couple of years ago, so when the topic of mental health comes up, he has a strong connection to the conversation.

As the 20-year-old raced this month and enters this weekend's race near St. Louis as one of those drivers the camera focuses on as he is outside the playoff bubble in a quest to earn a truck series playoff spot, he has used the spotlight to help bring awareness during May to Mental Health Awareness Month.

He has the Drive To Stop Suicide campaign (a program his family helps fund) on his truck, and it's been more than just another decal on his race vehicles the past four years. It encourages people to go to its website for educational materials and resources for those struggling or who have loved ones who are struggling.

"It's just trying to break the ice and get people more comfortable talking about it because it's not something it's easy to talk about," Dye said. "But when it's something like this, it is causing a lot of race fans [to talk about it].

"We're supposed to be badasses and ... put your chest out and be strong and [instead thinking] of be more vulnerable and try to make people more comfortable with that they can feel better talking about it if they feel they need help or somebody who needs help."

The program took on extra meaning for Dye after his cousin's death.

"I was pretty pissed off I couldn't prevent my own cousin from taking his own life," Dye said. "And it wasn't so much that it was maybe eye-opening about that or maybe we need to do more than we were doing.

"We continue to do as much as we know how to do. I'm not a psychologist. ... It's just having a heart and making people feel better. I still haven't processed it. It's tough."

Dye said he would see his cousin once a year during holidays but they would text and follow each other on social media.

"I wouldn't say we've doubled down [on the program since then] but we had to hit this hard," Dye said.

Fans come up to Dye throughout the year sharing their stories, some about loved ones who committed suicide and some about how the programs have kept loved ones from taking their lives.

"We know it's making a difference," Dye said. "It's a constant fight. ... We're trying to normalize the conversation for everybody and make everybody fight the fight."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

