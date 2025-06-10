NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR race in Mexico City worth extra effort to grow the sport Published Jun. 11, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sometimes it takes a heavy lift to move the needle.

And that's exactly what this weekend's NASCAR race at Mexico will be. A heavy lift. That moves the needle.

August 2024 — NASCAR executives join Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez to announce that the NASCAR Cup Series will race in Mexico City for the first time

The Cup Series races in Mexico City this weekend, and that is awesome.

Yes, there certainly is a group of the NASCAR fan base and the industry as a whole that doesn’t believe NASCAR should race in Mexico City.

It is a long and arduous process to move race haulers across the border and deep into the country. The United States-Mexico relations are not at their friendliest, especially in light of the protests in Los Angeles. And there are tracks in the United States that want races.

So why go battle those logistical and political challenges to race in Mexico City?

The growth of the sport depends on it.

Going to a city with more than 20 million people exposes the sport to people who might have never seen it in person. It provides exposure at the highest level and megastars of the sport in a country where NASCAR already has a regional series.

It shows sponsors and those interested in investing in the sport that NASCAR is willing to take it globally, increasing the pool of potential sponsors and drivers. Increasing the dollars and potential talent in the sport.

Racing at Mexico City will be an event, much like racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum or the streets of Chicago.

Are there security concerns? Sure. Just as there were when NASCAR raced in Chicago and other places. For context, an off-duty cop was shot in an attempted robbery of the Kansas Speedway vault in 2006.

Mexican-born NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez ahead of FireKeepers Casino 400

Are there other tracks in the United States where NASCAR could race? Sure. But the tracks that could grow the sport to a new fan base are few and far between.

The ones that could generate excitement among the NASCAR faithful — think Bowman-Gray and Rockingham — both held races this year. Albeit, those races were the exhibition clash at Bowman-Gray and an Xfinity-truck doubleheader at Rockingham.

Are there some sponsors where racing in Mexico doesn’t reach their customer? Sure, at least if they don’t do business in Mexico. But part of racing in Mexico is about generating excitement about Mexicans who live in the United States for the NASCAR product. That should also increase the exposure of current sponsors.

Are there logistical hurdles? Sure. Hauler manifests are complicated. NASCAR is chartering planes to fly much of the industry as a whole in order to make sure all the teams get there with no safety or logistical issues.

So that sounds a lot for a NASCAR race. And it is.

But sometimes it takes a heavy lift to move the needle. Many of the same concerns were talked about around the Chicago race and so far, those have been relatively smooth — except for the weather.

I went to the NASCAR Xfinity races in Mexico from 2005 through 2008. They were fun. I loved going to the country and experiencing the culture. I also enjoy a trip to Watkins Glen or the Darlington area or Las Vegas. They are all different and all have unique aspects that fans can appreciate.

Same with Mexico City.

For those who love NASCAR and contend that it has the best racing in the world, then what better way to prove that than taking it across the border? What better way to expose the drivers? A Netflix Series won’t work for everyone, and seeing the real thing on someone’s home soil can potentially do wonders.

Speaking of that, this puts NASCAR at the same venue as Formula 1. Hopefully INDYCAR goes there next year, too.

So for all those who want to spew insults about our neighbors and want to hate, go ahead. There’s nothing stopping you.

But sometimes you have to do something out of the comfort zone — out of the norm — to grow the sport. This is one of those times. Will it work? There's never a guarantee. But it's certainly worth the effort to try.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

