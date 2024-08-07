NASCAR Cup Series Corey LaJoie's release from Spire: Raw deal or justified? Published Aug. 7, 2024 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In a move that surprised some during the two-week NASCAR Cup Series break, Corey LaJoie was told he won't be back at Spire Motorsports next season.

Anytime a driver outside the top 25 in points gets fired, it shouldn't feel as much of a surprise. It's a performance-based business.

LaJoie actually had a better average starting position this year (23.3) than he did in the 2023 season (24.8). But his average finish of 22.7 was worse than his average last year of 20.8. That would tell you the cars were just as fast, if not faster, than a year ago, and yet he didn't finish as well.

But ... a 22.7 average finish, that still was his second-best in his four seasons at Spire. He helped the organization build and grow. Shouldn't that mean something?

Maybe, maybe not. As often happens to drivers who help build a program, other drivers see the potential and thrive. Carson Hocevar, a Cup rookie, has an average finish of 19.4. Not counting a 25-point penalty for intentional retaliation, Hocevar has earned 84 more points in 22 races (about 3.8 points per race). They both have one race where they didn't finish, but Hocevar has 17 lead-lap finishes to LaJoie's 14.

The thought around mid-June as rumors began to circle that LaJoie could be on the hot seat was that LaJoie could turn things around — or just run as he did a year ago — and if he did, he'd be safe. Instead, it just got worse – he would scrape the wall in qualifying and then had the mistake that included taking out Kyle Busch in Pocono.

Spire decided it would release him. The team is bringing in championship-wining crew chief Rodney Childers and it seems possible that Justin Haley could replace LaJoie. Spire's close relationship with Hendrick Motorsports shouldn't be discounted in all this — if Hendrick potentially has its eyes on Haley, his racing at Spire for a year with Childers could help guide any decisions.

Is it a little bit of a raw deal for LaJoie? Yes in the sense he had another year on his contract (it's assumed he'd get paid at least a base amount if he doesn't find a ride for next season). But nobody should ever feel safe when the results show a regression, especially with an average finish in the back half of the field. And Spire likely has sponsors it wants to show a philosophy that performance matters.

LaJoie has 258 career Cup starts. That would be a respectable career as far as longevity. It seems like he should get another opportunity in Cup, possibly again with a team trying to build at Rick Ware Racing.

Turning 33 years old next month, LaJoie knows his time to land a prime Cup ride is limited. By doing a podcast detailing the life of a driver in his position, it would make sense that potential sponsors would appreciate that honesty and exposure as long as it doesn't take away any focus from driving the race car. If he gets another Cup chance, it likely will be his last chance if he doesn't perform.

There will be part of LaJoie and some of his fans who will wonder if paired with Childers whether that would have brought out the potential they see in him.

But no one should be bitter that LaJoie won't get that chance. Sure, the results of the No. 7 car might not change with a new driver. But the fact that there wasn't confidence that they would change if they kept LaJoie in the seat is enough of a reason to make one.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

