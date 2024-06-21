NASCAR Cup Series Christopher Bell slips up, mentions Chase Briscoe as future teammate Published Jun. 21, 2024 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOUDON, N.H. – D'oh.

Throughout the year, many NASCAR Cup Series personnel moves are referred to by industry personnel as "worst-kept secrets," but Christopher Bell took it to a new level Friday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

With Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. retiring after this season, Chase Briscoe has been the driver mentioned as the heavy favorite to replace him. But JGR has yet to officially announce the signing of Briscoe.

Bell nearly took care of that during a media session Friday where he was simply asked if he would take an increased leadership role at the team next year.

"It could be whoever has a good race that week — so I don't think that there really is a leadership role in that aspect and whenever Chase comes into the car," Bell said before cutting himself short.

As the reporters laughed, Bell had an exasperated look and tried not to laugh. He lowered the microphone and looked at some JGR personnel standing at another side of the room.

He then tried to continue:

"Whenever some. Whenever. I don't know what to say. ... Whenever we have a new driver into the 19 car, whoever that is, their experience level will dictate how much input they have in the team."

Because he didn't say Briscoe's last name, one of Chase Elliott's teammates decided to have some fun:

Briscoe was left looking for a ride for 2025 when Stewart-Haas Racing announced last month that it would cease operations after this season.

